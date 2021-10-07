Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Position Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,970 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Inter Parfums worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

