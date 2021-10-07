The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,966 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

