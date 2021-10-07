Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 5,645 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $52,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 17,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $405.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.79 and a fifty-two week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.