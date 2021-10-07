Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 26,348 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $42,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

