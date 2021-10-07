Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,135,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $9,919,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $393.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.64 and a 200 day moving average of $371.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

