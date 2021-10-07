RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 865,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RealNetworks by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,706 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,781,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 344.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

