Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS opened at $61.22 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

