Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,615,377 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Nokia worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 67.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 5.6% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,098,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 85.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 83,790 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 122,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

