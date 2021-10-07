Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 737,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,013 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

