Short Interest in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Increases By 21.9%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 927,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 39.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REFR opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Research Frontiers has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.20% and a negative net margin of 296.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

