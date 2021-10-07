PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 186,772.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

PHI stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.28. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.10%.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

