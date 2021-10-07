Ariel Investments LLC Buys New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 302,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

