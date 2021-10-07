Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases New Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 414,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.96% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $805.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

