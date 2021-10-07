Kempen Capital Management N.V. Decreases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

