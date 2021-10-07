Ariel Investments LLC Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

