Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 2,490 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $418,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

