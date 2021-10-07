Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,347 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

NYSE SU opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

