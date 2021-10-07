Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $3,028,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Embraer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

