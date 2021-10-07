Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 25,004 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UA. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after buying an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 1,102,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $8,187,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

