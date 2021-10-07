Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

