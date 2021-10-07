Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,894 shares of company stock worth $55,943,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

