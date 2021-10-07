Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $489,336.55 and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00233396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00105167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

