Viacoin Price Up 40.6% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $105,424.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00332405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

