JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $25.07 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

