Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Shares of PKI opened at C$35.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.62. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.32%.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

