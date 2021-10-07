Boosted Finance Price Reaches $2.24 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $134,036.75 and $67,558.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00004152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,932.94 or 0.99982454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06417438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

