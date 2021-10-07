TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $650.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

