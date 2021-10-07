Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 46,932 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,932 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $24,208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ELP stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

