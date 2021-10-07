Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Moelis & Company by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Moelis & Company by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of MC opened at $67.01 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.