Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Catalent by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

CTLT stock opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,195,756. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

