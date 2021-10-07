Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $349.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.48 and its 200-day moving average is $371.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.