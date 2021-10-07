Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average is $144.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.