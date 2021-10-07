Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

