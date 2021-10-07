Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rises By 27.7%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

