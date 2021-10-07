Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

