Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of SPE stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $16.06.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.