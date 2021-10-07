Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

