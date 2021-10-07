Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,508 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

