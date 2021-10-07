Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

