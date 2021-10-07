Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Increases By 33.1%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $532.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.