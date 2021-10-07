Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 110.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

