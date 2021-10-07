Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target at $68.91

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after acquiring an additional 117,183 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.