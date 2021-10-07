INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Up 0.8%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €33.55 ($39.47) and last traded at €33.45 ($39.35). Approximately 16,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.20 ($39.06).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $895.62 million and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.62.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

