Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AVK opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

