Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 720.0 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

