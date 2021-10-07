Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Grows By 32.8%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STMH opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Get Stem alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.