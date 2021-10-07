Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 62.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 204.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 344.8%.

NYSE GEL opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.73. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

