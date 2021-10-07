NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 775,719 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $905.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

