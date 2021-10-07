Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGNX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. Cognex has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

