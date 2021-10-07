Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 93,110 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter.

LVHD stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

