Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 90010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$30.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11.

In related news, Director James Elvin Gallagher acquired 139,000 shares of Clean Air Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,063,800 shares in the company, valued at C$557,226. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 199,000 shares of company stock worth $51,030.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

